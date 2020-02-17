SILVER ALERT: Police asking public to be on lookout for missing man

George McLean, 82, last spoke with his daughter on Jan. 30

George McLean (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM MST - Updated February 17 at 2:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

According to information from the DPS, George Leon McLean, 82, left Chandler on Jan. 27 and last spoke with his daughter on Jan. 30, when he said he was in Green Valley.

McLean lives in his camper, a green 1977 Toyota/Chinook motorhome with Arizona license GBC707.

He is described as white, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

If you see him call 911 or Chandler police at (480) 782-4130.

