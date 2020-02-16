Sunshine and warmer weather on the way

KOLD Feb. 16 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | February 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM MST - Updated February 16 at 6:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into next week!

High pressure is going to dominate our forecast, daytime highs will climb into the upper-70s by the middle of next week. Our next chance for showers will be Friday night into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the lower-40s. Partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in upper-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s. 30 percent chance for showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

