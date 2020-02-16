Sunshine and warmer weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into next week!
High pressure is going to dominate our forecast, daytime highs will climb into the upper-70s by the middle of next week. Our next chance for showers will be Friday night into Saturday.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the lower-40s. Partly cloudy skies.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in upper-70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s. 30 percent chance for showers.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
