Tucson man dies after pedestrian collision on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver while crossing a roadway Sunday morning, Feb. 16.
The 21-year-old pedestrian Isaiah Suazo passed away from his injuries at Banner-UMC, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Detectives learned that Suazo had just left a house party with a group of friends on foot. They crossed Drexel Road, not in a crosswalk area. As the group crossed the road, a vehicle stopped to allow them to cross, but a second car in the same lane swerved to avoid rear-ending the stopped car in front. The driver attempted to stop, but ultimately struck Suazo as he was crossing.
The driver involved in the collision immediately stopped, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was impaired. Evidence at the scene indicated Suazo was also impaired as he was crossing the road.
Exact levels of impairment have not been released yet. This is an ongoing ivnestigation with no charges or citations at this time. Additional details will be added as they become available.
