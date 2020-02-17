Tucson Rodeo bull rider recovering from injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Rodeo bull rider was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Bull rider Gunner Conklin suffered a concussion and a broken back after he was thrown from a bull Saturday.
Conklin was treated in the arena by Justin Sports Medicine Team and local EMTs, said Tucson Rodeo Spokesperson Michelle Garcia-Estrada.
“Justin Sports Medicine Team focuses on preventative care, treating minor injuries and handling major emergencies," said Program Manager Jenny Wyly.
"Learning about rodeo injuries is understanding the culture, contestant mindset and understanding the risk that's associated with it,” Wyly said. “It's the most dangerous event that most athletic trainers will cover at any point."
She said the team recognizes the high level of experience most bull riders and bull fighters have at the Tucson Rodeo.
"These athletes aren't just hopping on and hanging on,” she said. “It's actually they're just pursuing their craft and their sport.”
Bullfighter Wacey Munsel was in the arena when Conklin was injured Saturday. Munsel said his purpose as a bullfighter is to distract the bull from the bull rider.
"We're supposed to be the main target out there,” he said. “The cowboy has to get up and go to the rodeo the next day, so it's our job to make sure he can go."
Munsel said he has sustained many injuries as a bullfighter including breaking his leg twice, breaking his ribs and breaking his nose several times.
He said the thrill of bullfighting brings him back to the arena day after day.
"It has always been a game to me, between me and the bull,” he said. “I never want to let the bull leave the winner.”
The 95th annual Tucson Rodeo continues through Feb. 23, find a full schedule here.
