Two men arrested after mobile home set on fire with flare gun

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested following a fire at a mobile home in Westlake that was started with a flare gun, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Westlake Fire Department responded to the fire near Philips Rd. and Davis Rd. on the morning of Feb. 12, 2020.
After the fire was put out the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to determine the origin of the fire which had been called in by a customer at a nearby gas station.
After investigating the scene and obtaining video evidence of the incident authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an ex-boyfriend of one of the mobile home’s occupants, Dylan Guillory, 19, and another individual, Christian Bishop, 19.
Authorities say that when interviewed both Guillory and Bishop admitted to shooting flares at the mobile home knowing that it was occupied.
Both Guillory and Bishop were placed under arrest for aggravated arson and booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail.
