White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood killed in shooting

FORT APACHE INDIAN RESERVATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- A White Mountain Apache Police Department officer was fatally shot Monday morning, Feb. 17.
Jerold Altaha, District II Councilmember, identified the officer as David Kellywood. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, including how the officer was killed or where the incident happened.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Col. Frank Milstead shared his thoughts and prayers with the Whiteriver Police Department.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the women and men of the Whiteriver Police Department as they deal with the shooting death of Officer David Kellywood," Milstead said. "The dangers of police work is ever present as we protect all from the wicked and evil.”
The Winslow Police Department and the Heber-Overgaard Fire District have shared their condolences with the Kellywood family and the entire police department.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in Arizona this year. Seven of those have been in Maricopa County. The remaining four happened in Sedona, Tucson, Yuma, and east of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.