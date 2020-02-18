Autopsy for fallen White Mountain Apache police officer David Kellywood to be done in Tucson

"Arizona mourns the death of Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Police Department,” said Governor Ducey. “This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. In honor of Officer Kellywood’s life and service, I am ordering flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”