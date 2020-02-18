Autopsy for fallen White Mountain Apache police officer David Kellywood to be done in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of fallen White Mountain Apache police officer David Kellywood was transported to the Tucson area Tuesday, Feb. 18.
According to AZ Family, Kellywood’s body was brought to the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
As the procession traveled from Navajo County to southern Arizona, first responders from across the state stopped to pay their respects to Kellywood and his family.
Kellywood, who was only on the job for nine months, was killed early Monday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said Kellywood responded to a shots fired call outside the Hon-Dah Resort Casino.
The NCSO said Kellywood struggled with the suspect before getting shot. The suspect was later shot and killed by a second officer on scene.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in honor of officer Kellywood.
"Arizona mourns the death of Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Police Department,” said Governor Ducey. “This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. In honor of Officer Kellywood’s life and service, I am ordering flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in Arizona this year. Seven of those have been in Maricopa County. The remaining four happened in Sedona, Tucson, Yuma, and east of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Kellywood was only 26 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.
