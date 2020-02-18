Bisbee council seeks bids to demolish century-old City Hall

“Perhaps the building is now too far gone to be preserved,” he said. “But the evaluations that were done initially after the fire and the clearing of the debris in the interior suggested the building was salvageable, at that time, but now several years have gone by. So, time has been wasted when the building could have been preserved, at least the exterior reinforced concrete structure that at this point, this is what the City Council and Mayor are providing as the “most viable option”. To me, that is just wholly disappointing and that doesn’t speak well to the kind of leadership that was exercised with what to do with our city hall.”