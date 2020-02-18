Facebook post by Tucson family goes viral

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is going viral on Facebook after a post raising awareness about alopecia.
Dale Haretuku and Xina Eidson’s daughter, Luna, was diagnosed with alopecia areata, the most common variation of the autoimmune disease, that presents itself as round, smooth patches of various sizes.
"We kept on trying to hold as much hair as possible until it was just fully gone," said Haretuku.
Haretuku decided to eventually shave his daughters head when it was nearly all gone. Now, at 4-years-old, Luna is completely bald. But now, she’s finally old enough to understand the depth of Haretuku’s long awaited gesture.
"I just figured on my birthday this year I was going to do it," said Haretuku.
With a pair of clippers, captured in a series of photographs by Atzimba Palomares, Luna and her dad became twins.
"You could tell in her face, in her eyes, and everything. She just lit up like no other," said Haretuku.
They shared the photos to Facebook, mainly for friends and family, but to also bring alopecia more into the spotlight.
"People try to cover it up a lot, it’s not very public," said Eidson.
They never imagined the thousands of other families that would be reached. 35,000 and counting to be exact.
"There’s two other kids here in Tucson their parents reached out and said their kids are 5 and ones 4 and they’d like to have play dates and stuff," sad Haretuku.
They hope their message and awareness about alopecia continues to spread
"We’re just trying to educate basically we want everyone to know about it," said Eidson. Showing that at the root of it all, what’s on your head, is not what counts.
“Whatever you want to do that’s fine. You can wear a hat, you can wear a headband. Hair is not what makes you a good person,” said Eidson.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.