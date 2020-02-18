Final suspect in death of Tucson infant Baby Wyllow reaches plea deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final suspect in the death of Tucson infant Baby Wyllow has reached a plea deal.
Kaylie Ryan Gossett was in court Tuesday, Feb. 18 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse.
Gossett, who was indicted on charges of murder and felony child abuse, will be sentenced Monday, April 13. She is facing up to 21 years for manslaughter and 3 1/2 years for the abuse.
The abuse charge is probation eligible, meaning the court could sentenced her to probation for 10 years to life.
Gossett was Baby Wyllow’s babysitter when the 6-month-old died from what doctors called brutal injuries. Those injuries included bruises, multiple leg fractures and a right arm that was “grossly” displaced.
Kylie Marie Brewer (Wyllow’s mother) and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. (Brewer’s boyfriend at the time) reached plea deals in August 2019.
Brewer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, child abuse and fraud. She is facing up to 21 years for manslaughter and 3 1/2 years for the abuse, which is probation eligible. For the fraud plea, Brewer is facing close to nine years.
Brewer pleaded guilty to child abuse and is facing almost 13 years in prison, but the charge is probation eligible.
Brewer and Bogdanowich, who were indicted on murder and abuse charges, will also be sentenced Monday, April 13.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.