Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle 2020 to kick-off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local automotive dealer, Jim Click, has invited representatives of local non-profit organizations to attend the kick-off of the latest iteration of the “Millions for Tucson Raffle,” which Click has been sponsoring for more than a decade.
In addition to providing raffle details, he’ll also make a very special announcement.
This will be the 11th in a series of charity raffles hosted by Click, which have collectively raised more than $8 million for local Tucson-area non-profits.
The invitation-only event will launch an almost 10 month fundraising program to support all 501(c)(3) organizations in the Greater Tucson area and Click will be donating a 2020 Ford F-150 Platinum as the grand prize for this year’s raffle. Click will also be giving away a total of $5,000 to ten charities in attendance during the evening ($500 each) through a random drawing.
The initiative will kick-off on Thursday, Feb. 20 and will conclude on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 with the final raffle drawing to be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at a time and location to be determined.
