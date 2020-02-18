PCSD looking to identify vehicle break-in suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say broke into a vehicle, stole a purse and used the credit cards inside to make fraudulent purchases.
On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at about 2:30 p.m., Deputies responded to the Rillito River Park access off of River Fringe Dr. for a report of a vehicle break-in.
Upon arrival, they discovered that a vehicle had a passenger window broken out and a purse had been taken.
Within minutes, the victim’s credit cards were used at the Family Dollar at 1354 West Prince Rd. to buy several hundred dollars’ worth of gift cards.
The male suspect is described as:
- Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s with a beard and glasses
- Average height and build
- Last seen wearing a white “Levi” sweatshirt
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.