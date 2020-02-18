TUSD unaffected by transgender bill - at least for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - House bill HB 2706, known as the transgender bill, would prohibit transwomen from participating in high school, community college or university girl’s sports.
It is sponsored by House Republican Nancy Barto.
She says transwomen have an unfair advantage when it comes to girls sports because of men’s genetic makeup.
So far, 22 other Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors.
It’s not an issue TUSD, one of the largest school districts in the state has had to grapple with up to now.
“It’s never been brought to my attention that one team is winning over another team because of whose playing in their gender identity,” said Kristel Foster, a member of the TUSD board.
Foster says the bill promotes discrimination, which is a violation of district policy .
“We have a non-discriminatory policy and we include gender expression,” she said. “We don’t discriminate.”
If HB 2706 passes and is signed by the Governor, the district would be required to follow state law.
Foster says the bill could be detrimental to young people at a vulnerable age.
By requiring an examination which would single out a particular student, it may discourage them from participating in sports altogether or “out” them, causing psychological harm.
“That I won’t accept as a school board member,” she said.
The bill must still be assigned to the Rules Committee. So far, no date has been set.
The Rules Committee will determine if the bill is constitutional.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.