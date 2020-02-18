Yuma, Tucson Border Patrol agents arrest two for drug smuggling

Yuma, Tucson Border Patrol agents arrest two for drug smuggling
Border Patrol agents in Tucson and Yuma, Ariz. arrested two men near Interstate 8 and Interstate 19 for drug smuggling Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Source: (Imagen de MGN))
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM MST - Updated February 18 at 4:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma and Tucson seized multiple packages of drugs and arrested two people at two checkpoints this weekend.

Agents arrested a 50-year-old man Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 for smuggling just over 1 pound of cocaine into the U.S. near Interstate 19, according to a news release. The man, who is a U.S. citizen, has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for burglary and drug smuggling.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 41-year-old man from Mexico on Sunday for attempting to smuggle more than 56 pounds of meth into the U.S. near the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint, according to a news release. Agents were able find the drugs packed behind the rear seat of the man’s Ford F-150 through a patrol canine.

The packages of meth have an estimated street value of $131,000.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.