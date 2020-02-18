Yuma, Tucson Border Patrol agents arrest two for drug smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma and Tucson seized multiple packages of drugs and arrested two people at two checkpoints this weekend.
Agents arrested a 50-year-old man Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 for smuggling just over 1 pound of cocaine into the U.S. near Interstate 19, according to a news release. The man, who is a U.S. citizen, has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for burglary and drug smuggling.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 41-year-old man from Mexico on Sunday for attempting to smuggle more than 56 pounds of meth into the U.S. near the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint, according to a news release. Agents were able find the drugs packed behind the rear seat of the man’s Ford F-150 through a patrol canine.
The packages of meth have an estimated street value of $131,000.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.