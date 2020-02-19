ACTION DAY: Scattered showers forecast for this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Days for Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 because of widespread rain and wind in the forecast.
Friday into Saturday expect rain and scattered showers of up to half an inch as well as breezes.
A first alert action day is called for Saturday morning, but is expected to be clear by Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. Clear skies.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY (Action Day): 10 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY (Action Day): 50 percent chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
