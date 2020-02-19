Arizona’s Austin Wells named Pac-12 Player of the Week

The sophomore from Las Vegas has reeled in a staggering number of awards during his short time in Tucson, including being named the 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, unanimous selections to 2019 Freshman All-America lists, and consensus honors as a 2020 Preseason All-American. Wells and the Wildcats are back in action this weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament in San Diego, where they will face Southern Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.