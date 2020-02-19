Arizona’s Austin Wells named Pac-12 Player of the Week

TUCSON, Ariz. — With a spectacular opening weekend under his belt, Arizona Wildcats sophomore catcher Austin Wells was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Across three games against the Albany Great Danes last weekend, Wells hit .545 (6-for-11) with four runs scored, four doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, and three more walks (5) than strikeouts (2).
He also registered a 1.182 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage while leading the Wildcats to a series sweep to open up the 2020 season at Hi Corbett Field.This is the first Pac-12 weekly honor of Wells’ career, and it gives the Wildcats back-to-back Pac-12 Players of the Week after outfielder Justin Wylie won the final award of the 2019 season.
Wells kicked off the 2020 season with a mammoth performance on Friday night, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles, one home run, four RBI, and a walk as the Wildcats rolled to a 12-7 Opening Night victory.
He drew two walks and added a double in each of the Wildcats next two games and tacked on four more RBI in the Sunday series finale.
The sophomore from Las Vegas has reeled in a staggering number of awards during his short time in Tucson, including being named the 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, unanimous selections to 2019 Freshman All-America lists, and consensus honors as a 2020 Preseason All-American. Wells and the Wildcats are back in action this weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament in San Diego, where they will face Southern Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.