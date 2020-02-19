Caregiver at Mesa facility accused of raping 85-year-old woman with dementia

According to police, the victim told her son and then detectives that Corral went into her room while she was sleeping Friday night and sexually assaulted her in several ways, including raping her. Court documents say that a medical exam revealed injuries consistent with what she told investigators. Police said Corral also matches the woman's description of her attacker – a Hispanic man about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Investigators say staff at the facility confirmed that Corral is the only man assigned to the woman's unit. He reportedly was the overnight caregiver.