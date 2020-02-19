Els, Olazabal, Stricker commit to playing in Cologuard Classic

Steve Stricker, the 2018 Cologuard Classic tournament champion, returns to Tucson for the fourth time with three top six finishes in his first three starts. In nine starts on PGA TOUR Champions in 2019, Stricker tallied two major victories (Regions Tradition, U.S. Senior Open) and six top-10s. The Cologuard Classic will be Stricker’s first start on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2020. He already has four starts on the PGA TOUR in 2020, with his best finish coming at last week’s Genesis Invitational where he tied for 56th. Stricker will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Whistling Straits in September.