Everything you need to know about President Trump’s rally in Phoenix this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
Arizona's Family will be sending several crews to the event, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Arizona DPS will be inside the coliseum.while Phoenix police officers will be outside keeping everyone safe and focusing on traffic. Phoenix Fire Department officials said they will have about 30 firefighters there.
Roads will be closed as President Trump moves to and from the airport and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
This will be happening during rush hour and may cause delays. At the event itself, Encanto Boulevard will be closed between 17th & 19th avenues and traffic is expected to be heavy on 19th Avenue, McDowell Road and Grand Avenue. Choose alternate routes when possible.
There is some parking on site at the fairgrounds, but it is possible there could be more vehicles than the parking lot can accommodate. Please do not park on residential streets in the surrounding neighborhoods. Many of those areas are permit only parking and your vehicle could be towed. If you plan on being in the area of the event on Wednesday afternoon or evening, consider carpooling, using public transportation, or a ride sharing option.
On planned events such as this, law enforcement makes every attempt to facilitate an area for spectators and attendees who wish to voice their beliefs or opinions. This area will be designated in advance and clearly marked. The areas of 19th avenue and Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard have been designated for this purpose.
Roadways used by motorists are not allowed to be blocked. This is dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists. If you block the roadway you may be arrested for obstructing a public road. This is a misdemeanor crime.
An unlawful assembly is when a group of people are involved in criminal activity and are posing a danger to themselves or others. Law enforcement makes this determination to protect the security and safety of everyone in the area. When possible, those in the area will hear a message over a loud speaker and given time to disperse. There may be situations where immediate police intervention is needed. People who fail to follow the instructions may be arrested. The message will be delivered in both English and Spanish and will be replayed repeatedly. Once the unlawful assembly is declared, everyone must leave the area, including private property, roadways and sidewalks.
According to Arizona DPS, no weapons, signs or alcohol are allowed on the property.
The parking lots will open at 6 a.m. and attendees can enter the Coliseum at 3 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.
The address is 1826 W. McDowell Road.
For more information about the event visit the City of Phoenix’s website or DPS’s website.