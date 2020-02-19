Everything you need to know about President Trump’s rally in Phoenix this week

An unlawful assembly is when a group of people are involved in criminal activity and are posing a danger to themselves or others. Law enforcement makes this determination to protect the security and safety of everyone in the area. When possible, those in the area will hear a message over a loud speaker and given time to disperse. There may be situations where immediate police intervention is needed. People who fail to follow the instructions may be arrested. The message will be delivered in both English and Spanish and will be replayed repeatedly. Once the unlawful assembly is declared, everyone must leave the area, including private property, roadways and sidewalks.