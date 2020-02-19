Everything you need to know about the Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 95th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20. Each year over 200,000 people line the route to watch the country’s longest non-mechanized parade.
The Parade route begins at 9 am. on Ajo Highway just a half mile west of Park Ave. traveling east. It then heads south on Park to Irvington Rd. The parade turns west on Irvington to Sixth Avenue and finishes traveling north on Sixth to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Anywhere along the parade route is free to the public, with the exception of grandstand seating, which is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Ticketing can be purchased at Ticket Booths near the Grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.
Can’t make it, but still want to see the fun? We will stream the parade live online at www.kold.com/live.
RESTRICTIONS
A. The use of alcoholic beverages by participants in any capacity in the Tucson Rodeo Parade is prohibited.
B. No motor vehicles, bicycles, roller skates, pull carts, wagons, or dogs.
C. No entry with a total height greater than 13 feet, 6 inches shall be allowed.
D. No walking drill teams or walking entries except marching bands.
E. No protest groups.
F. No political campaign entries.
The following items are forbidden at the parade: loaded guns, shooting guns, fires, hand-pulled units, noisemaker toys and balloons. For all other rules regarding the parade, click HERE.
The minimum age requirement for participation is 6 years old and for horseback riding is 8 years old. Each mounted child, between 8 and 12 years of age, must be accompanied by a parent or adult as designated by the parent, who either walks or rides the route with the child. The child must wear appropriate protective headgear.
Parents must sign a parental permission for each child and no children under the age of 14 are allowed to walk the route.
The following Sun Tran routes are only a short distance to the Tucson Rodeo grounds:
- Route 2 - Pueblo Gardens
- Route 11 - Alvernon
- Route 12 - 10th/12th Avenue
- Route 18 - S. 6th Avenue
- Route 23 - Mission
- Route 24 - 12th Avenue
- Route 25 - S. Park Avenue
- Route 26 - Benson Highway
- Route 27 - Midvale Park
- Route 29 - Valencia
- Route 50 - Ajo
- Route 421 - Green Valley/Sahuarita
- Route 430 - Tucson Estates
- Route 440 - San Xavier
- Route 486 - Ajo
For more information on the parade and rodeo call (520) 294-1280 or go online to www.tucsonrodeoparade.com.
