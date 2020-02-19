FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatin’ up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More sunshine and warmer temperatures through the next week! High pressure will dominate our forecast as daytime highs climb into the upper 70s and maybe even low 80s by the middle of the week. As we head into next weekend, a low pressure system moves in and brings us our next chance for rain Friday into Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. Clear skies.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: 10% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.