Heritage Flight Training Course to take place at Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Heritage Flight Training Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, with aircraft and personnel scheduled to arrive Feb. 25 and flying operations taking place from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3.
Civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft will practice flying in formation together during the HFTC. Heritage flights raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history.
Air Combat Command aircraft flying in this year’s training will include the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Davis-Monthan’s own A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will also be flying in this year’s training course.
The historic aircraft will include the P-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, P-47 Thunderbolt and the F-86 Sabre.
The HFTC is not an air show and is not open to the public. However, tune into Davis-Monthan’s social media platforms and website for more info.
