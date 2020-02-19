Minnesota hands Arizona baseball its first loss of season

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (3-1) took their first loss of the season on Monday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, a 5-2 decision against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2).
Down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wildcats rallied for a pair of runs off back-to-back doubles from right fielder Ryan Holgate and second baseman Jacob Blas. Minnesota responded with two runs in the top of the eighth to push their lead back out to three runs and create the final margin of 5-2.
Arizona starting pitcher Dawson Netz, making his collegiate debut, worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out a pair. The Cats were led on offense by Holgate, who finished the game 3-for-4 including his third double of the young season.
- RF Ryan Holgate: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI
- 2B Jacob Blas: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
- LF Austin Wells: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- DH Dayton Dooney: 1-for-3, 1 BB
- RHP Preston Price: 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K
- LHP Ian Chuchill: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 6 K
- The Wildcats have not suffered a shutout loss in 98 consecutive games, the longest active scoring streak in the Pac-12.
Arizona travels to San Diego to compete in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament next weekend, February 21-23. There they will face Southern Illinois on Friday, Iowa on Saturday, and Nebraska on Sunday.