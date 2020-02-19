Plenty of events planned in Tucson for Navy Week

It’s Navy Week in Tucson.
Sailors are participating in events every day, all over the Tucson area.
Below is a list of events.
8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.: Sailors from the historic USS Constitution, dressed in period uniforms, and sailors from USS Tucson submarine will be in classrooms at Erickson Elementary School, 6750 E. Stella Road. They will talk to the children about life as a sailor, history of the Navy and the significance of the oldest Navy ship, plus answer any questions they may have about life on a submarine. During the lunch hour, the sailors will eat with the younger children and read to them.
9-11 a.m.: Navy personnel will visit with the Robotics Club and engineering and Computer Science classes at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco.
9-10 a.m.: The Navy Band Southwest will perform at the USS Arizona Memorial on the University of Arizona Mall.
10:30-11:20 a.m.: Navy personnel will meet with students at Basis North, 5740 E. River Road.
3-4 p.m.: Navy Vice Admiral Michael Moran will meet with Tucson Chamber of Commerce members, 212 E. Broadway.
4-5 p.m.: Sailors from the USS Tucson submarine will visit with children at the Tucson Boys & Girls Club Pascua Club House, 5010 Calle Torin.
6:45-8 a.m.: Navy Vice Admiral Michael Moran will speak on “Navy the Nation Needs" at the Sunrise Rotary Club, Arizona Inn 2200 E. Elm St.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Navy meteorologists will be at the Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia.
9-11 a.m.: Navy Band Southwest will be marching in the Tucson Rodeo Parade. The USS Constitution will provide Color Guard support for the pre-parade ceremony.
2-2:45 p.m.: Vice Admiral Michael Moran will tour Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 S. 6th Ave.
3:30-6 p.m.: Sailors from the USS Tucson submarine and Navy meteorologists will prepare dinner at the Arizona Fisher House, 3601 S. 6th Ave.
5-6 pm - Navy Band Southwest to perform at outside main entrance of the McKale Center.
6 p.m.: Vice Admiral Michael Moran will be honored as the Hero of the Game at the University of Arizona-Oregon State basketball game at the McKale Center. Color guard support to open game.
8:30-11 a.m.: Sailors from the USS Tucson submarine will prepare lunch at Casa Maria Kitchen, 352 E. 25th St.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Navy meteorologists will be the Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Navy bomb disposal experts will demonstrate robots at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. Sailors from the USS Constitution will talk about Navy history.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Sailors from the USS Constitution will talk about Navy history at the Arizona Historical Museum, 949 E. 2nd St.
10-11 a.m.: The Brass Quintet from the Navy Band Southwest will perform at the Tucson Children’s Museum, 200 S. 6th Ave.
6:30 p.m.: The Navy bomb disposal robot will do the puck drop starting the Tucson Roadrunners’ game against the Stockton Heat. Navy personnel will provide Color Guard support and present the National Anthem.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Sailors will present the National Anthem at the start of the Tucson Rodeo. Commander Doug Pratt will swear in new Navy recruits at 12:30 pm.
6:30 p.m.: USS Tucson Commander Doug Pratt will do the puck drop starting the Tucson Roadrunners’ game against the Stockton Heat at the TCC. Navy personnel will provide Color Guard support and present the National Anthem.
1:30-3:30 p.m.: The Wind Ensemble from Navy Band Southwest will perform with the Tucson Concert Band at Crowder Hall in the University of Arizona School of Music, 1017 N. Olive.