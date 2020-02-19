Plenty of events planned in Tucson for Navy Week

8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.: Sailors from the historic USS Constitution, dressed in period uniforms, and sailors from USS Tucson submarine will be in classrooms at Erickson Elementary School, 6750 E. Stella Road. They will talk to the children about life as a sailor, history of the Navy and the significance of the oldest Navy ship, plus answer any questions they may have about life on a submarine. During the lunch hour, the sailors will eat with the younger children and read to them.