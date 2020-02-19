Researchers study impacts of large fire on A Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a Fourth of July fire on A Mountain devastated about 5 acres of land in 2017, researchers are looking at how local plants are recovering from the flames.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, University of Arizona and Tumamoc Hill Desert Laboratory are conducting a research study on the desert’s recovery after the fire and specifically looking at saguaro cacti.
Researchers said the fire damaged 274 saguaros and about half of those damaged have died. Julia Rowe, invasive species research specialist studying the area, said the smaller saguaros had a much harder time surviving the fire.
She said the biggest obstacle to recovery on A Mountain is an invasive species called buffelgrass, which found throughout the Sonora Desert.
"The buffelgrass has adapted to grow right back from the roots after a fire," Rowe said.
Rowe said the buffelgrass helped fuel the fire and makes it nearly impossible for native plants to grow back.
"There's no saguaros that are going to come back up out of that carpet," she said. "With no intervention, it won't recover from that."
The study is showing researchers the impacts of buffelgrass on the desert's recovery.
“It’s terrifying seeing the buffelgrass travel through a system because we love the Sonoran Desert,” she said.
She said removing buffelgrass is vital to the future of the desert landscape.
"If we give up, we lose the Sonoran Desert."
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s website to volunteer in buffelgrass removal.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.