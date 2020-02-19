Residents stand behind local Boy Scout troops after national chapter files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits

“Being that we as parents are really involved here at the local level. I’m constantly with my kids,” she said. “If somebody has to take a kid by themselves, there’s two leaders that go with them. One of our major traits are you always have to stay with your buddy. So, if they are at a camp out, they have their buddies, they have to stick together. So, there is always that accountability. A lot of us have also been together for a lot of years, not that we are getting complacent, but we can trust each other with our kids.”