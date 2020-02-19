Tucson Rodeo clowns bring smiles, cheers to children at TMC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To get in the spirit of one of southern Arizona’s oldest traditions, the Tucson Rodeo brought some of their most popular entertainers — the clowns, aka Cowboy Protectors — to visit children at Tucson Medical Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Tucson Rodeo General Manager, Gary Williams, said he was looking for a way to make a difference for the children in the community.
"We wanted to give them a little time where they can escape what they're going through," Williams said. "We want to brighten their day and make a difference for the kids and their families."
The visit at TMC's pediatric unit provided entertainment, laughter and cowboys hats. TMC's Child Life development also led a rodeo-themed craft session for the children.
It was the Tucson Rodeo’s first visit to the hospital, but one that Williams hopes will become a long-standing tradition.
The Tucson Rodeo, or La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros, runs through Feb. 23 at the rodeo grounds on South Sixth Avenue. For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.