Wildcats golf travel to Hawaii for John Burns Intercollegiate

KAUA’I, HAWAI’I -- The Arizona men’s golf team will continue its spring season Thursday as it begins play at the 44th John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course. The sixth-ranked Wildcats had a strong fall season and carried it over to its first tournament in the spring, when it captured the Arizona Intercollegiate Championship last month at their home course of Sewailo. Now the Cats will head to Hawaii, where they finished seventh last year at six-under par.
Arizona will send a lineup of seniors David Laskin, Briggs Duce and Brad Reeves, along with junior Trevor Werbylo and freshman Chase Sienkiewicz. Freshman Aidric Chan will play as an individual.
“Competing in Hawaii is a terrific opportunity,” Coach Jim Anderson said. “Apart from the obvious excitement of traveling to a beautiful location, our team has learned how to play Wailua better each year since the tournament has moved to Kauai. The seniors have all played this event three times and our experience will help us.”
The Wildcats are a part of a 21-team field with play starting with shotgun starts at 11 a.m., Thursday through Saturday. The teams will play 18 holes each day.
“The wind is forecasted to blow so we have worked on controlling spin and wedging better in our practice,” Anderson said. “The team is confident, but we also know that nothing will be given to us and each week is an opportunity to carve further into a space while performing our best as a team. We will use this week to become even closer as a unit and tee it up with other top teams from college golf.”
Werbylo led the Cats in each of their last two tournaments. At the Saint Mary’s Invitational, which rounded out the fall schedule, Werbylo finished second at seven-under. At the Arizona Intercollegiate, Werbylo shot 10-under and finished in second for the third time this season. In 15 rounds this season, Werbylo has a team-best scoring average of 69.40 with 12 rounds of par or better.
Duce and Laskin have each had excellent starts to their senior years as well. Both are averaging 70.20 over 18 holes. Duce has three Top 10 finishes, while Laskin has two. Laskin has finished inside the Top 20 in all five tournaments this year.
The Cats will have a quick turnaround after the John Burns Intercollegiate, traveling to Querencia, Mexico for the Cabo Collegiate Classic beginning on March 1.