BEAUTIFUL: Oro Valley family reunites with missing dog after more than a year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southern Arizona family is happy to have their dog back after he went missing more than a year ago.
Sheri Tacchia’s husky Odin became lost after he got out over 1 1/2 years ago near La Canada and Moore in Oro Valley.
“My son and all of us looked for weeks, knocked on doors and put fliers up," Tacchia said. “(They even) took the sand rails to the desert looking for him.”
Odin was adopted by Tacchia’s son in 2015 while he serving in the U.S. Navy in Gulfport, MS.
“We posted on PawBoost and Lost and Found Pets of Pima County. Everything you can imagine,” Tacchia said. “My son would call and tell me sometimes he swore he could hear him. Odin was his world.”
About a month and a half ago, Tacchia said she saw Odin when he walked into a local store with a different owner.
“Automatic tears started coming down and I said what a beautiful dog,” Tacchia said. “I called his name and he jumped on me.”
Tacchia was able to prove Odin had previously belonged to her family due to a microchip.
Now, she and her son couldn’t be happier to have Odin back.
