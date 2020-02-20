UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Interstate 19 after arrest on roadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both southbound and northbound lanes on Interstate 19 have reopened after an arrest shut down the roadway Wednesday evening.
Officers with the Marana Police Department and Tucson Police Department alongside officials with the Department of Public Safety stopped a man with an outstanding felony warrant on the interstate, according to a MPD spokesman.
Officials closed the roadway because the man was uncooperative, however, officers were able to take the man into custody without incident, according to MPD.
Authorities closed northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 19 between San Xavier and Pima Mine Road for some time Wednesday evening. The scene has since been cleared.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.