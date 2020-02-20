Police: Arizona man kills neighbor’s dog by feeding it meth

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man with a long criminal history has been accused of feeding meth to his neighbor’s two dogs, killing one of them.
According to AZ Family, Jeremiah Allen Olp is facing felony charges of cruelty to an animal and killing an animal without the owner’s consent for an incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 19.
According to the police report, the 42-year-old Olp was seen reaching into his neighbor’s yard and giving something to the dogs.
The Phoenix Police Department said Olp ran back inside his mobile home when he noticed his neighbor was watching.
The victim said her dogs immediately began acting strangely.
When police arrived, both dogs were foaming from the mouth and one couldn’t stand on its own.
The dogs were rushed to an emergency vet and tests showed both had been given meth. The dog which couldn’t stand passed away.
Olp, whose bond was set at $10,000, has three prior felony convictions.
