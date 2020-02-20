Police search for man involved in multiple burglaries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a multiple burglaries Tuesday.
The unknown man, caught on surveillance cameras wearing a gray Ecko Unltd. jacket over a shirt featuring a nun making obscene hand gestures, leaving a store with stolen merchandise, according to a news release from TPD. Police believe the man is between 5-foot-9 or 6-foot-2, around 45 years old and is heavy-set.
The man burglarized Trident Grill, located at 2033 E. Speedway Blvd., and its sister location Trident II, located at 250 S. Craycroft Road, as well as the Caravan Cafe, located on 2825 N. Country Club Road.
Officials believe the man left in a white, single- or extended-cab pickup truck. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME and can remain anonymous.
