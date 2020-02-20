Proposed bill would monitor speakers on Arizona college campuses

ABOR took a position of opposition on HB 2238 (universities; public policy events) based on board policy position regarding the addition of new mandates, responsibilities, or costs without commensurate funding. The bill represents an unfunded mandate requiring the establishment of an office of public policy events at each university. Establishing this new office would require funding for staff and functions that the office is tasked to accomplish. In addition, the legislation presents constitutionality concerns as it requires universities to “prioritize” certain speakers; this involves decision making based on content. Protected speech on the campuses is subject only to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions.