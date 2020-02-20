Trump’s campaign visit to Phoenix met with crowds of protesters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While President Trump spoke to supporters inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Wednesday, protesters filled the streets just steps outside.
As the sun set, crowds chanted “Dump Trump! Dump Trump!”from outside the fairgrounds.
Authorities blocked off the sidewalk on Encanto Boulevard, near an entrance to the fairgrounds, as a designated "Free Speech" or "First Amendment" area. Officers and state troopers monitored the group from the street, while other officers watched from a nearby rooftop.
One of the protesters behind the fenced area was Jerry Minor from Surprise.
“I’m here because I’m disgusted with Trump," Minor said. “He’s corrupt. It will come out eventually how corrupt he is. I totally believe he’s all financed by Russians.”
Sounds and signs from demonstrators filled the air, with topics ranging from corruption to vaping and immigration issues. A group representing the Tohono O’odam Nation stood silently holding signs protesting the construction along the border for Trump’s promised border wall.
“We need somebody with better leadership that is going to care about all people, not just some people in America,” Karina Ruiz said.
