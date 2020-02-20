Tucson Mayor Romero takes swipe at proposal to put sanctuary city bill on November ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With President Donald Trump visiting Arizona, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took a swipe at a proposal to put a bill that would ban sanctuary cities on the November ballot.
Tucson voters overwhelmingly rejected a sanctuary city initiative last fall, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Now, Arizona lawmakers want the whole state to vote on it and it is moving towards a ballot initiative.
Romero said there's no need for a voter initiative because state law already prohibits sanctuary cities, which is why there are none in Arizona.
“No city or town in Arizona right now at this moment is considering becoming a sanctuary city,” Romero said. “It’s a moot point, so I feel this is 100 percent politically motivated.”
Romero said she believes the initiative would be put on the ballot solely to drive turnout.
