UPDATE: Tucson man accused of stabbing friend reaches plea deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of fatally stabbing his friend last year has reached a plea deal and will be sentenced next week.
Rafael Kelvin Buckner, 58, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and two drug charges in January 2020. He will be sentenced Friday, Feb. 28.
Authorities said Buckner stabbed Marlon Hartley, 57, during a drunken argument on March 17, 2019.
Detectives said Hartley and Buckner were friends and Hartley had been staying at Buckner’s home, which was located in the 3600 block of South Calle Polar.
Buckner was originally only charged with aggravated assault, but that was upgraded to second-degree murder when Hartley died April 9, 2019.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Buckner was sentenced to five years in prison in 1998 for a weapons charge out of Maricopa County.
