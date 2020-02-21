Authorities: Arizona man celebrates sobriety by getting drunk, stealing motorcycle

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man celebrated his sobriety by getting drunk and stealing a motorcycle, authorities said.
According to AZ Family, Jackson Brady Hanley Jr. caused $3,500 in damages to the motorcycle during the incident and is facing a charge of vehicle theft.
The Mesa Police Department said Hanley rode his bicycle to a motorcycle shop on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
According to court documents, the 29-year-old Hanley grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle and pushed it down the street.
The MPD said the motorcycle was found resting on a fence about a mile away. The Kawasaki was tipped over but still upright, according to court paperwork.
Hanley allegedly told police he was celebrating four months of sobriety by drinking moscato and vodka and then stealing the motorcycle.
Because of the way the Kawasaki was leaning against the asphalt, the exhaust was severe damaged.
