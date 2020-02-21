FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in to kick off the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Days for Friday night, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 because of widespread rain and wind in the forecast.
Friday into Saturday expect rain and scattered showers of up to half an inch.
A first alert action day is called for Saturday morning, but is expected to be clear by Sunday.\
FRIDAY: 10% chance of showers during the day. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
TONIGHT (Action Night): Rain becomes scattered to widespread (70%). Temps in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY (Action Morning): 90% chance for showers, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
