Mother of Sarah Galloway speaks out after daughter’s remains found near home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Human remains found last week have been identified as Sarah Galloway, a 38-year-old woman with Down syndrome who disappeared almost a year ago.
The 38-year-old woman with down syndrome was found about a mile from her home. She was last seen from her house in Picture Rocks in March 2019.
The Wagon Wheel convenience store, which once stood as a command center for volunteers searching for Sarah Galloway, now only has signs of missing pets and help wanted signs. No volunteers, food or pictures are in the parking lot anymore.
“I never feel it’s for nothing. Do I feel we could’ve done more? Probably. Am I disappointed? Yes, you always are in a situation like this,” Donald Wadley, a search volunteer, said.
Sarah Galloway’s remains were found just a couple of miles away from where volunteers met almost every day for two months — just a mile from her home where her mother and caretaker, Sherry Galloway, still lives.
“I’m feeling a lot of emotions, a lot of anger,” Galloway’s mother said.
She said the last year has brought a lot of ups and downs for the family and tested her faith.
“There’s no god anymore, and I can’t feel like that because I’m not supposed to,” she said crying on the porch of the house Sarah Galloway spent nearly two-decades of her life.
The emotions run high. The family only found out Wednesday night the remains were Sarah’s. For her, the findings don’t bring closure.
“I feel in a case like this there’s never, ever going to be any closure,” Galloway said.
For volunteers, this only brings more questions. More than a dozen different agencies, along with plenty of community members, searched the area where Sarah’s remains were found.
“That area was thoroughly searched,” Wadley said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department could not say if the body was buried, but said it could have just been over looked.
“It’s possible that she could have been hidden or concealed in a particular area that was not visible to the searchers at that time,” PCSD Deputy Marissa Hernandez said.
They say the cause of death is still under investigation, and there are no suspects at this time
