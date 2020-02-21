WATCH: Police release video of brutal hit-and-run at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released video of a brutal hit-and-run crash that happened in the parking lot of a Phoenix gas station late Sunday, Feb. 16.
The Phoenix Police Department said Sean Capps, 35, is still fighting for his life after getting run at a Quick Trip located off Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.
Capps’ family told AZ Family he went to the station for an energy drink when a stranger in a white pick-up truck threatened to shoot him.
Capps then allegedly went inside the store, thinking the situation is over.
When he came out, the truck ran him over and dragged him across the parking lot.
“He dragged him 50 feet, and after leaving him lying dead on the floor. He ran him over with tires of truck and left him for dead,” said Capps’ mother, Mercedes Martin. “This guy had no reason to what he did, none."
Capps suffered numerous injuries, including broken ribs, broken pelvis, a fractured ankle and severe facial injuries.
On Friday, Feb. 21, Phoenix police officials released video of the incident, hoping someone will recognize the suspect or his truck.
“Somebody knows something,” Martin said. “You don’t go days with nobody knowing anything. Your best friend, mother, father, siblings, somebody knows something. My son is fighting for his life and we need to find this individual.”
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a white 2013-2015 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck. The PPD said it likely has some damage to the front end. If you have any information about this crime, call 602-262-6151.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Capps with medical expenses.
