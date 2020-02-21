Police: Sierra Vista man kidnapped, molested girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Sierra Vista man accused of kidnapping and molesting a child, city police said.
The Sierra Vista Police Department said David Britton Bowser is facing charges of sexual assault, child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor under 15, kidnapping, child abuse, unlawfully introducing intoxicating liquors to a minor and aggravated DUI.
The SVPD said the investigation began in August 2019, when a girl walked into a gas station and asked the clerk to help her get away from Bowser.
Officers said they found Bowser drunk in his car with a blood alcohol content of 0.245, which is three times the legal limit.
The girl said the 42-year-old Bowser was living with one of her relatives and she was temporarily staying at the same home as Bowser.
"Detectives collected physical evidence at the apartment, as well as DNA evidence from the (victim) and Bowser," the SVPD said in a news release. "The Department of Public Safety Crime Lab recently returned the results to the Sierra Vista Police Department, which enabled detectives to establish probable cause to arrest Bowser."
Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective Paul Youman, 520-452-7500.
