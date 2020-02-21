Taste This, Tucson: Don’t fear the Reaper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ve all been curious as to how spicy we can eat. Some, more curious than others.
Taste This, Tucson put our palates and stomachs to the test by trying the spiciest wings we could find in Tucson.
So where exactly is that? Mulligans Sports Grill on East Golf Links Road. This hidden gem might look like any other ordinary sports bar on the outside, but inside, they’ve got some of the hottest chicken wings you’d ever dare to try.
“You’d be surprised, it looks like a hole in the wall bar, it’s been on this corner forever, but we have really great food,” said David Musso, who took over as owner about two years ago. “We definitely overhauled the whole wing program and really took it to the next level with creativity.”
Mulligans creates as much of their dishes as they can from scratch. Their wings are made using their own sauce recipes.
To start off this spicy challenge, we ordered the “Angry Hummingbird.” It’s a unique combination of Thai Bird Chili, hibiscus and honey. It ranks 50,000 to 100,000 on the scoville scale.
“So if you’re looking for a Sonoran, Southwest type of wing, this is the one,” said Yasmine Lopez, Taste This Tucson host.
Next, we tried the “Mango Habanero”, a classic for spicy wings. It ranks 100,000 to 350,000 on the scoville scale.
“That’s like one of my favorites,” said Ray Hansen, guest co-star. “I’ll eat twelve of these, twenty-four maybe.”
Next, we moved on to a Ghost Pepper wing, known as the “Ghostface Killah." We’ve all heard about how painfully hot the Ghost Pepper is, but just in case you haven’t, it ranks 800,000 to 1,000,000 on the scoville scale.
Aside from being hot, the spice creeps up on you. The “Ghostface Killah” is like a buffalo hot wing on steroids.
“I feel it around my face,” said Ray, who’s been known to sign a wavier for a spicy chicken sandwich.
As Yasmine and Ray started to look like they were about to break a sweat, we moved on to the next hottest wing — “Don’t Fear The Reaper.”
This wing has Carolina BBQ and the Carolina Reaper Pepper. It’s a whopping 1.4 to 2.2 million on the scoville scale.
“I’m scared,” said Yasmine, as she went in for the first bite.
“I’m actually trying to keep it together,” said Ray.
This is when we had to open the milk we brought, because things were really starting to heat up.
Finally, we moved on to the hottest wing on the menu — the “Ragin’ Cajun Dry Rub.”
We talked to Mathew Kraiss, the Executive Chef and General Manager of Mulligans, who says they have a customer who brings friends to play a game called wing roulette.
“He’ll get six wings and one of them will be the super spicy wing,” said Kraiss. “They both just eat the wings and whoever ends up getting this really hot wing; cause you can’t really tell the difference.”
This wing is crafted with Cajun rub and Carolina Reaper Pepper. It’s still about 2.2 million on the scoville scale, but instead of being mixed with a BBQ sauce, the pepper flakes are rubbed directly on the wing, leaving absolutely no padding between your taste buds and the heat.
“This is interesting, I’ve never had super spicy food as a dry rub,” said Ray.
Both Yasmine and Ray took the heat like champs, but that didn’t go without drinking plenty of milk and water.
So, if you’re looking for a spicy challenge or delicious made-from-scratch American food, this local sports bar would absolutely be worth the trip, but be warned, “doing the spiciest wing in the world challenge is a young man’s game,” said Musso.
