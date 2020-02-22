Pima County superior court warns of scam phone calls targeting locals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are warning Pima County residents about an ongoing phone scam.
Two phone scams claim that the caller is an official from the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County, according to a news release from the court. In one scam, the caller tells residents their Social Security number has been compromised and they should call back to confirm that number.
In the other scam, the caller claims the person’s loved one is in jail and requires money payment or a credit card number to set them free, according to the release.
In both scams, caller identification shows that the call is from the Superior Court’s main telephone number, but the caller doesn’t leave a return contact or the contact is different from the Superior Court number.
Superior Court officials will never ask for money payment or for a Social Security number over the phone. Anyone who receives scam calls should alert local authorities and file a police report.
To file with the Tucson Police Department call (520)-791-4444. To file a report with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department visit www.pimasheriff.org or call (520)-351-4900.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.