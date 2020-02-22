Police detail series of bizarre events leading up to Lori Vallow’s arrest

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-released court documents provide new detail into the investigation and timeline leading up to the arrest of an Idaho mother on Kauai whose two children mysteriously disappeared in Idaho last year.
In a 14-page affidavit of probable cause for Lori Vallow’s arrest, Idaho police detailed the extensive steps they took to try to find her two kids: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Here’s what the documents reveal:
- Tylee Ryan and JJ accompanied their mother and uncle on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8. A photo from that trip is the last record of Tylee being with her mother.
- Vallow reportedly told a friend that the 17-year-old was attending Brigham Young University-Idaho. But a records check showed she was never enrolled there.
- According to the affidavit, provided to Hawaii News Now by East Idaho News, JJ was last seen on Sept. 23 at his Idaho elementary school. The following day, Vallow informed the school he would no longer be attending and would be homeschooled instead.
- On Nov. 26, Idaho police went to Lori Vallow’s home to conduct a welfare check on JJ. Vallow wasn’t home, but her husband was ― and acted like he didn’t know his own wife well and said he didn’t have her phone number. Vallow’s brother, meanwhile, said JJ was with his grandmother in Louisiana ― the same grandmother who has reported him missing.
- Eventually, detectives tracked down Vallow in another apartment. That’s where Vallow told them that JJ was in Gilbert, Ariz. with a friend. That friend denied ever having the child and said the couple had told her to lie to police.
- On Nov. 27, police searched Vallow’s apartment and the homes of some of her relatives. JJ was not there, but police found his autism medication.
- Police also served a search warrant on Vallow’s storage unit, where they found items belonging to the children, including blankets and a backpack.
- It was also in November that police learned that Vallow and her husband had flown to Kauai.
Authorities say they have no evidence that JJ or Tylee were ever in the islands.
Vallow is charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child along with misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt.
She’s being held on $5 million bail as she awaits extradition to Idaho.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.