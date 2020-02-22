Restaurant Report Card: No questions behind counter of these fast food spots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quick service and clean in the kitchen.
You won’t have to worry about what may be going on behind the counter at three fast food restaurants in Tucson.
The places we are sharing with you this week not only scored an ‘Excellent’ rating on their most recent health inspections, they also had zero infractions noted on the report.
Yes, you can still get that “excellent” rating with some small things to fix.
However, the locations could not receive the top rating if risk factors were noted by the inspector.
Risk factors are food preparation practices and employee behaviors most commonly reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as contributing factors in food-borne illness outbreaks.
According to online reports from the Pima County Health Department, inspectors didn’t cite these three locations for any infractions during their visit:
This location on East Golf Links Road earned an excellent rating from inspectors on Feb. 7. That was an improvement since last year’s standard inspection.
This location in Main Gate Square near the University of Arizona earned an excellent rating on Feb. 5.
You can have it animal style or even order off a secret menu, but there was no secret hiding in the kitchen at this fast food chain’s location on Broadway Boulevard.
The location was handed its second “excellent” rating in a row earlier this month.
As for other restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Tucson that earned an “excellent” rating in February. These facilities scored the top rating, but did have to fix a few small things after inspectors stopped by.
- Branding Iron Bar: 5442 S 12th Ave.
- Raspados Rio Sonora: 5015 South 12th Ave.
- Albertson’s Supermarket: 6600 East Grant
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
