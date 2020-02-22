Authorities arrest Tucson man in connection with double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long, violent criminal history has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in Tucson last year, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said 61-year-old Michael Hollie is facing two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and trafficking in stolen property. Hollie, who was in the Pima County Jail on unrelated charges, was arrested Friday, Feb. 21.
Matt Alford, 62, and Lewis Jetty, 60, were found shot to death inside Alford’s home in the 400 block of East Navajo Road in June 2019.
During the investigation, detectives learned several items were missing from the home. The TPD said several of the items were located and detectives were able to identify Hollie as the suspect.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Hollie has a long criminal history that includes convictions for:
- 1998 -- Aggravated assault, second-degree burglary
- 2000 -- Second-degree burglary, theft
- 2015 -- Manslaughter, second-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, drug possession
Hollie also has a long history of disciplinary troubles while in prison, including
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.