Tucson police respond to stabbing in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department detained a man involved in a stabbing on Grant Road.
Officer Francisco Magos, a public information officer with TPD, said in an email that a man was stabbed by another man near 500 E. Grant Road, which is located near a busy shopping center, late Friday night. Another man believed to be the suspect was detained after police searched the area.
It’s unclear what condition the victim is in.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
