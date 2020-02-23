Clear skies with warmer temperatures coming this week

KOLD Sunday Feb. 23 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | February 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM MST - Updated February 23 at 5:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After some much needed rain this weekend, we will see dry conditions for the upcoming work week with a warming trend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

THURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

