Clear skies with warmer temperatures coming this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After some much needed rain this weekend, we will see dry conditions for the upcoming work week with a warming trend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
THURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
