Duck put down after it was found shot at Fort Lowell Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A duck was found shot at the pond at Fort Lowell Park last week and had to be put down.
According to a post on the Friends of Fort Lowell Park Facebook page, the semi-domesticated duck was found shot in the neck at the wildlife oasis Thursday, Feb. 20.
The duck, which was white with tan and dark brown feathers, was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center. The animal was paralyzed by the pellet, likely from an air rifle, and had to be euthanized.
“This is a very disturbing occurrence and makes us fearful for the remainder of the critters at the pond and in the park,” the group said on its page. “It is also a cruelty crime against an animal and The Wildlife Center has reported it to state and federal authorities.”
Anyone with information is asked to post it HERE.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the group, the Tucson Wildlife Center and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
