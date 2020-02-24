FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 24, 2020 at 5:06 AM MST - Updated February 24 at 5:06 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After some much needed rain this weekend, we will see dry conditions for the upcoming work week. Temps stay below average with a northwesterly flow through the middle of the week, with a nice warm up to nearly 80 degrees for the weekend!

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

