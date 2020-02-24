FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After some much needed rain this weekend, we will see dry conditions for the upcoming work week. Temps stay below average with a northwesterly flow through the middle of the week, with a nice warm up to nearly 80 degrees for the weekend!
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
